Techfynder Reaches A Huge Milestone With 2 Million Members Worldwide Registered

Techfynder reaches huge milestone with 2 million members worldwide

Contact millions of profiles to hire with Techfynder

Since it was released 4 years ago, Techfynder, the Global Job Platform has now reached 2 million customers across 182 countries worldwide

- Praveen MadireDUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Techfynder the dedicated platform for businesses to advertise their jobs and products/services and to source candidates, has reached a significant milestone with now 2 million members on their platform.Their success comes from years of constant innovation and research, creating this AI-based job board platform that allows businesses to directly source and hire global talent. Techfynder offers companies a streamlined hiring solution, allowing them to focus on growth and leverage business operations in the long run. For job seekers, it connects them with leading employers and helps them find the right opportunities matching their skills, location, and experience. By applying the latest technologies, Techfynder gives organizations excellent results in recruitment.Praveen Madire, Techfynder's CEO, said of today's achievement, "To be a global leader in the HR Tech industry and to provide an economical and quality-driven service for businesses, our mission has always been to connect global job seekers with global businesses with employment opportunities in all sectors for all people."Businesses can optimise their recruitment strategy with a Techfynder customized plan; the platform offers a range of bespoke solutions. From posting jobs and collecting applications to searching profiles from their global database. The added value is the reference check feature, which helps employers and hiring managers get a full view of the profile or candidates they have selected. The digital check allows one to review past work experiences, both technical and managerial, plus receive recommendations from previous managers for the roles on offer.About TechfynderTechfynder is a dedicated global platform that allows companies to place jobs and directly hire talented professionals globally to carry out every aspect of the recruiting process via a single portal.For more information, please visitOffice Locations: Ireland I India | UK | USA

