Inventhelp Inventor Develops Illuminated Display Unit For Homes, Funerals & Churches (MHO-298)

Mich., "so I invented the 3 - D LED CROSS. My design would offer an attractive and unique alternative to traditional shelves and display units."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique means to display LED candles, treasured photos, desserts and other items at home, within a church or at a funeral. In doing so, it could garner a great deal of attention. It also could inspire discussion. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to display so it is ideal for households, churches, funeral homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

