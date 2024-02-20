Onyx Private's Victor Santos And Douglas Lopes Were Selected As The 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Victor Santos - CEO and FounderMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces Victor Santos, CEO and Founder, and Douglas Lopes, COO and Co-Founder of Onyx Private , a unified Business and Personal Account, as members of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) cohort. EAN is a business accelerator program created to support founders of Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned companies. Thirty-six entrepreneurs representing seven industries were selected by an independent panel of executives. The 2024 EAN cohort members were selected based on their leadership skills and business acumen as well as their company's culture, level of innovation, and potential for scalability.“EY has cultivated a fantastic entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are delighted to connect the 2024 EAN cohort to that community and offer our advice and support,” said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader and Executive Sponsor of EAN.“It's inspiring to see the strides members of our EAN community make through their time in the program – from building connections that have led to major contracts and funding to friendships that have turned into pivotal business partnerships. These business leaders are sure to broaden the already significant impact they make in their communities, to our overall economy, and society at large.”EAN participants access assessments, one-on-one coaching, a customized curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, online tools and access to an incredible established entrepreneur ecosystem that helps them to accelerate their businesses. Entrepreneurs of color are a critical economic force, operating more than 8 million businesses and generating $1.4 trillion in revenue ― yet barriers such as lack of access to capital and networks continue to exist. The EAN program aims to close these and other gaps for diverse-owned founders and entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the program has helped align participants to capital, customers, and other connections.Victor Santos, Alum of the MIT Technology Review Innovators under 35 LATAM and Co-founder CEO of Onyx Private, shared their ambitious vision, stating, "We are deeply grateful for becoming a member of EY's valuable network and all of the opportunities for learning and collaboration and are eager to revolutionize the private banking experience for young professionals."I eagerly anticipate joining EY's esteemed network, embracing the myriad opportunities for learning and collaboration ahead." says Douglas Lopes, Co-founder and COO of Onyx Private. "As a member of the 2024 EAN cohort, I appreciate the chance to actively engage with fellow visionary entrepreneurs and industry leaders, contributing to improve the services we are providing to empower doctors, dentists, vets, CPAs, Lawyers, Real Estate Brokers and all other solopreneurs that struggle between their personal and business accounts."About Onyx PrivateOnyx Private, provides a user-friendly banking and investment experience with unrivaled member benefits for Business and Personal Accounts. Onyx Private's mission is to deliver unparalleled value to small business owners through their innovative digital-first App. Onyx Private is committed to empowering entrepreneurs to thrive and grow with a Unified Personal and Business App that streamlines and simplifies financial management.

