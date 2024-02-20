Jessica Todd Promoted To Vice President - Property Of ARU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jessica Todd, Vice President - PropertyWINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the promotion of Jessica Todd to the position of Vice President - Property. In her new role, Todd will lead the continued growth and profitability of ARU's national E&S Property division, which is the company's largest and fastest growing business unit. In less than three years since the launch of the E&S Property line, ARU has become the leading solutions-oriented provider of property capacity for all manner of hard to place Farm and Agribusiness risks, as well as certain Commercial occupancies.With diverse and layered insurance industry experience inclusive of sales, claims, and underwriting, Todd contributes a unique skillset to ARU. During her time at the company, she has served in key positions of increasing responsibility, across various lines of business. Todd has consistently been a critical liaison between claims and underwriting, she was instrumental in growing ARU's Poultry Confinement book as a production underwriter, she led the development of the company's division that performs white-labeled Farmowners services on behalf of carriers, and most recently she performed as Underwriting Manager for ARU's Flex line of business. In this role, while growing the Flex portfolio to ARU's largest single line of business, Jessica expanded the portfolio's geographic footprint from a regional to a national presence, all while generating a loss ratio well below industry averages.William G.“Will” Johnson III, CEO of ARU said,“Jessica is one of ARU's longest-serving employees, and it has been a pleasure seeing her journey of professional development. Right from the start in her first ARU role as Production Underwriter, Jessica consistently demonstrated an ability not only to observe, assess, and learn very quickly, but to apply new knowledge in meaningful ways that generate growth and deliver profitable outcomes. As ARU transitioned from our startup to scale phase, the company challenged Jessica to lead our most significant growth and expansion opportunities, and she has executed at a superlative level. I am proud of her grit and commitment to the mission -- and I look forward to continuing to work together pursuing the company's ambitious growth goals.”Todd adds,“Prior to my ARU experience, I had only worked at large corporate insurance organizations. I yearned for a more fulfilling professional experience at a company where I could make a real difference. At ARU, the culture of creativity and collaboration has been so empowering. We run towards some of the insurance industry's toughest challenges, and we are committed to delivering truly meaningful and innovative solutions. I am proud to be a part of this organization, I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am delighted to step into my new role as Vice President of Property and to continue our trajectory of growth and profitability.”ARU was founded in 2016 and quickly rose to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. In 2021 ARU expanded into E&S Property, which is distributed exclusively through select regional and national wholesalers. ARU's underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically-challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU's products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

