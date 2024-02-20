BRS Leader Kavitha Concerned Over Growing Number Of Student Suicides

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has voiced concern over increasing number of student suicides in Telangana.

With four girl students having committed suicide in the past 15 days in BC and SC welfare schools, she demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take stringent action against culprits responsible.

The BRS MLC on Tuesday met the family of a student of Imampeta SC Gurukula School who recently died by suicide and emphasised the urgency for the government to take action and conduct an immediate review.

She said the government should immediately review the system and find out reasons for the growing number of suicides.

"There is a need to find out reasons. Is it because of lack of counsellors, examination pressure or prevailing conditions," she said. The BRS leader also found fault with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for not having an Education Minister in his cabinet

