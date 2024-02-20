Inventhelp Inventor Develops Fully Adjustable European Style Animal Mount (MBQ-404)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a secure and fully adjustable European style animal mount that would allow for proper positioning of various types of animal skulls," said an inventor, from Alexander, N.Y., "so I invented the POSITION MOUNT. My design enables you to easily decorate your walls with animal skulls."

The patent-pending invention provides a fully adjustable European style wall mount for the placement of animal skulls. In doing so, it allows for proper positioning of various types of animal skulls. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a home, restaurant, lodge, etc. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for hunters, sportsmen and taxidermists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MBQ-404, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp