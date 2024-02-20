Emerging Economies Reliance On Oil And Gas Fuels Growth In The Directional Drilling Service Market Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Directional Drilling Service Market Promising Trajectory Towards US$ 19.0 Billion by 2034. Booming global demand propels Directional Drilling Service Market growth. Enhanced efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and expanding oil & gas exploration drive industry momentum.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2024 -- The directional drilling service market is expected to be valued at US$ 10.3 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to progress at a healthy rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.3%. By 2034, the market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 19.0 billion.



The continuing geographical expansion of the petroleum sector is benefiting companies in the industry due to increasing demand. Several developing nations are banking on the progress of the oil and gas industry in their countries for development. With developed nations already relying on oil and gas to an increasing extent, the directional drilling services market is being propelled by demand in both developed and developing nations.

The growing number of oil and fuel reserves is leading to directional drilling services finding more applications. New oilfields, oil wells, and unconventional reserves are driving demand in the market. The ever-increasing need for shale gas and crude oil is also contributing to the increased demand for directional drilling services.

As with other markets in the petroleum sector, the directional drilling services market has to contend with mounting regulatory pressure. The standards imposed by regulatory authorities limit the scope of directional drilling services as they restrict the number of areas that can be drilled into. Worsening geopolitical conditions also play a part in hindering the growth of the directional drilling service market.

“As companies seek new avenues for growth, offshore drilling is on the rise. The discovery of fresh oil reserves fuels this trend, driving the adoption of offshore drilling. With both offshore and onshore drilling operations in play, companies are aiming to expand their presence in the directional drilling service market,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Directional Drilling Service Market



Conventional drilling is the most common type in the market. From 2024 to 2034, conventional directional drilling services are forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Onshore is the top location when it comes to directional drilling services. For the forecast period, onshore drilling is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Japan is one of the most promising countries in the market. The CAGR for Japan over the forecast period is anticipated to be 7.7%.

China is another Asian country poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for China is pegged at 7.4%. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in the United States over the forecast period.



Competition Analysis of the Directional Drilling Service Market

The market is highly competitive, with service providers ranging from local outfits to multinational companies. Collaborative strategies are being adopted, with the common goal of improving drilling machinery. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Weatherford.

Key Companies in the Directional Drilling Service Market



Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Weatherford National Oilwell Varco



Recent Developments in the Directional Drilling Service Market



In August 2023, the OCU Gropu, in a bid to improve its drilling service, made an investment of around US$ 950,000 in equipment. In November 2021, Nabors Industries Ltd. signed a partnership agreement with Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Key Segments

By Type:



Conventional Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS)

By Location:



Onshore Offshore

By Application:



Measurement While Drilling (MWD)

Logging While Drilling (LWD)

Rotary Steerable System

Mud Motors Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

