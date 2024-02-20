Media Advisory: Second Gentleman At JWV's National Executive Committee Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
JWV is very honored that the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be joining us at our upcoming National Executive Committee conference.
WHAT:
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will address leadership and members of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, National Ladies Auxiliary, and National Museum of American Jewish Military History at their mid-year National Executive Committee conference in Washington DC. The discussion will focus on the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to combat antisemitism and hate, honor Jewish American heritage, and support veterans, service members and their families.
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 11:00am
WHERE:
Hilton Garden Inn
Washington DC/Georgetown Area
2201 M Street NW
Washington, DC 20037
For more information on the National Executive Committee conference or to cover the Second Gentleman's remarks, please contact Public Relations and Outreach Coordinator Bryn Garick at ... or 321.295.9386 (Accepts text).
About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America
Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, fights antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.
