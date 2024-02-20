Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Meets With Elizabeth Thomson And Kathleen Cates To Expand Care To Families In New Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.

The Representatives Elizabeth Thomson and Kathleen Cates and ABSI explored opportunities for collaboration and continued expansion of services in the state.

- Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc MEXICO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) had a productive meeting with elected Representatives Elizabeth Thomson (representing the 24th district) and Kathleen Cates (representing the 44th district) to discuss and strategize the expansion of care for families and their loved ones in New Mexico. The representatives and ABSI explored opportunities for collaboration and continued expansion of services in the state.The meeting took place on January 17th, 2024 at New Mexico where representatives from ABSI discussed various ideas, including:- Exploring potential initiatives to enhance access to care behavioral therapy for inidividuals with autism.- Establishing a framework for ongoing collaboration "We are excited about the prospect of working closely with Representative Thomson to make a positive impact on the lives of families affected by autism in New Mexico." Stated Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc.“We've been providing world class ABA services in the state since 2017, and this meeting was yet another opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to this area of the country.”"Collaborations like these are crucial to addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals with autism and their families across the state of New Mexico,” said an ebullient Representative Thomson.“I look forward to a continued successful partnership with autism providersas we look to expand their reach and serviceability across the state."The expansion of care services aims to increase accessibility to evidence-based behavioral interventions, provide additional resources and support for families navigating the complexities of autism, and foster a community-centric approach to address the diverse needs of individuals on the autism spectrum.In addition to this, both parties expressed a commitment to develop specific initiatives and programs tailored to the needs of the New Mexico community. On top of that, the goal is for ABSI and the state of New Mexico to continue their ongoing partnership to address emerging challenges and opportunities."Autism Behavior Services and the great state of New Mexico are in a unique position,” said ABSI's Government Affairs Officer, Eric Linder.“The state is in need of service providers to offer care to the many families that need them. ABSI is committed to not only continuing to establish our footprint in New Mexico, but to be the gold standard by which those services are measured."Autism Behavior Services, Inc. and Representative Liz Thomson anticipate that this collaboration will lead to significant advancements in the provision of care and support for families in New Mexico affected by autism.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. is a leading organization dedicated to providing high-quality, individualized behavioral therapy services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. With a mission to enhance the lives of those affected by autism, ABSI operates with a commitment to excellence and community impact.

