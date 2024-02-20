GAME ON: The Battle's End & SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Team Up For FSU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Raising a toast to FSU's finest: The Battle's End Limited Edition SOCIAL HOUSE® VODKA Bottle, where every sip supports Seminole athletes.

A Battle's End Limited-Edition Bottle Raising Spirits to Raise Funds to Support Florida State Student-Athletes

- Cary JoshiTALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Battle's End, a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Collective dedicated to directly supporting Florida State University athletes is proud to announce an exciting partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, a premium craft vodka producer known for its commitment to quality and community. Together, they are launching a The Battle's End Limited-Edition bottle of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale contributing to The Battle's End's mission of enhancing the lives of Florida State student-athletes and creating unique experiences for alumni, fans, and donors.This collaboration between SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Battle's End represents a celebration of shared values. The exclusive edition is far from just attractive packaging, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka embodies the essence of excellence, quality, and community spirit, just like the athletes it aims to support, and is crafted for fans and alumni to savor.SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, one of the leading craft vodkas in the South, has made a name for itself by crafting premium distilled spirits from locally sourced ingredients and artesian water naturally purified over 10,000 years from the Black Creek Aquifer. With a smooth and subtly sweet taste, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has become a favorite among tastemakers and connoisseurs."At SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, we believe in bringing people together and creating memorable moments. Our partnership with The Battle's End is a testament to our commitment to community and the values of teamwork and excellence," said Cary Joshi, founder, and president of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka.The Battle's End, in its mission to empower Florida State student-athletes, provides financial education and support to help them navigate the complexities of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. Through memberships, corporate partnerships, and commercial sponsorships, The Battle's End ensures that athletes can focus on the game they love while strengthening their personal brands.We are thrilled to partner with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, the top-selling craft vodka in North Carolina, as they expand their footprint into Florida. The Battle's End strives to be an industry leader in the NIL space and we are proud to partner with a brand that does the same in their industry. We are excited to give Florida State fans the opportunity to directly support the student-athletes we work with at The Battle's End while enjoying this premium craft vodka.” Ingram Smith, CEOThe launch of the limited edition co-branded bottle will be celebrated with an exclusive launch party and fundraiser event on April 20, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. Alumni and boosters are invited to join this special occasion, where they can enjoy SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka's artisanal cocktails and learn more about The Battle's End's impactful work.“By uniting the passion of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka with the purpose of The Battle's End, we're crafting a legacy of support for Florida State's finest. It's a toast to their success, on and off the field” K'Hadree Hooker, VP of Sales at SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka.To receive an invitation to this exclusive launch event, updates on where the bottle will be available for purchase, and to learn more about the collaboration between SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Battle's End, please follow this link: Exclusive Invite .About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka:SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a perfect vodka superior in both substance and style. It is handcrafted on the foundation of quality ingredients, naturally purified water, and with the artistry of its unique American heritage. Schedule a distillery tour or visit our cocktail lounge in Kinston, NC, to enjoy spirits from the seasonal cocktail menu. To learn more, please visit: .About The Battle's End:The Battle's End, a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Collective dedicated to directly supporting Florida State University athletes. Through memberships, corporate partnerships, and commercial sponsorships, The Battle's End helps athletes maximize the value of their NIL, gain valuable financial education, and support their communities. To learn more, please visit: .

