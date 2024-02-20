Codapet Expands Its Network Of Licensed Veterinarians In San Diego For In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home

- Dr. Alex DossSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet is expanding in San Diego and surrounding areas by adding a 2nd veterinarian, Dr Alex Doss. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr Doss joins Dr. Angela De Villa to serve pets and pet parents in San Diego.“We hope to help make every family in the San Diego area aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say 'goodbye',” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet.“Giving your beloved pet a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift.”Dr. Karen Whala along with Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.After getting licensed in California In 1993, Dr. Alex DossI worked in several small animal care practices in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles, including emergency and critical care then opened his own small animal practice and subsequently won several awards and recognitions, including“The practice of excellence” award from Veterinary economics. Dr Doss also worked with several animal rescue groups, humane society and animal shelters, all of which have expanded his scope of the veterinary career, most of which was here in the San Diego area that he love very much.“In the last several years, I've focused my practice on geriatric medicine and am well-versed with all the issues that accompany animal aging, end of life dilemmas and the emotional torment involved with pet end of life,” says Dr. Alex Doss, who graduated with his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from University of California at Davis in 1992.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly 'ready', but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet's end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.2. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.3. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.4. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.5. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $335 in San Diego, CA. Group aftercare begins at $95 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 35 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

