From Art To Activism: A Call To Men's Dismantle. Contest Encourages High School Students To Challenge Systems Of Oppression

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Call to Men , a nationally renowned gender-based violence prevention organization, is pleased to announce the return of its third annual dismantle. art contest. Open to high school students nationwide, dismantle. encourages applicants to submit an original piece of art on the theme of how to deconstruct the notions of racism, sexism, classism, patriarchy, and all other forms of oppression in pursuit of a world where equity and equality are the norm for those who live within the margins of the margins.

"The dismantle. Contest is an opportunity to challenge systems that have historically oppressed those at the margins. We're calling in the next generation of change-makers to join the conversation and critically examine the old-guard status quo," says Nicole Dillon, Coordinator of Youth Initiatives at A Call to Men.

The dismantle. Contest is organized by our Youth Initiatives department. "We are an organization that prides itself on listening to and working with young people to ensure that their voices are heard and valued," adds CEO Tony Porter. "Our work to build a violence-free future cannot succeed without getting young folks involved and invested."

Student-artists can learn more and apply to the dismantle. contest on the dismantle . website . Submissions will close on March 22, 2024 at 11:59pm ET. Each of the five winners will be awarded a $2,000 cash prize and earn recognition at the upcoming A Call to Men dismantle. Youth Summit in New York.

About A Call to Men:

A Call to Men is a nonprofit organization working to transform society and end gender-based violence by promoting healthy, respectful masculinity and offering training and educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools, and community groups.

Since 2002, A Call to Men has trained more than a million people and worked with organizations around the world - including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, Uber, Deloitte, Harry's, J.P. Morgan, the United States Military, the U.S. Department of Justice, the United Nations, and colleges and universities across the country.

SOURCE A Call to Men