Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Drawer Organizer (MBQ-402)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a one-piece chest of drawers (dresser) insert that would serve as a neat and efficient way to store various items in separate compartments," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the CHEST- O- SORT. My design would keep socks, leggings, underwear, shirts, pants and other items in separate sections inside each chest of drawers (dresser) for an organized and clutter-free look."

The patent-pending invention provides a modernized accessory for organizing various items in a chest of drawers (dresser). In doing so, it ensures that the chest of drawers (dresser) remains neat and organized. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers an enhanced alternative to traditional drawer organizers, bins, etc. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for any household. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



