Business Process Automation Market Size To Grow By USD 9,951.8 Million From 2022 To 2027, Globally At 14.47% CAGR- Market Size, Share, Trends

business process automation market , 2022-2027

estimates

to register an incremental growth of USD 9,951.8 million. The market will progress

at a CAGR of 14.47% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Automation Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,951.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 13.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing demand for process automation in various industries drives the growth of the BPA market.

Automation helps

to

optimize processes, increase productivity, and achieve higher levels of operational efficiency

for organizations. This is enabled by automation tools, which can schedule production, monitor equipment, track inventory levels, and automate order fulfillment. The use of

automation tools

improves production efficiency, reduces costs, and ensures timely delivery.

For instance, in

the financial services sector, BPA solutions automate processes such as loan processing, account opening, invoice processing, and regulatory compliance. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the business process automation market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation

will accelerate

during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, Compulink Management Center Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., DXC Technology Co., FlowForma, Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Software AG, Thoma Bravo LP, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC are among some of the major market participants.



Appian Corp. -

The company offers a business process automation solution namely Appian Platform for process automation and process mining.

Bizagi Group Ltd. -

The company offers business process automation which boosts enterprise efficiency by analyzing, optimizing, and automating processes to gain visibility and transform operations. CREATIO EMEA Ltd. -

The company offers business process automation including process modeling, execution, monitoring, and analysis.

High adoption process automation in retail and e-commerce

is an emerging BPA market trend. Automation enables to

synchronization of inventory across online and offline channels, automates order fulfillment, and provides self-service customer support options, improving

order accuracy, speeding up fulfillment, and enhancing the overall customer experience. Furthermore, automation tools can also integrate customer data from multiple touchpoints to provide personalized and efficient support, leading to improved customer satisfaction. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the BPA market during the forecast period.

Data security and privacy issues

challenge the growth of the

BPA market.

Business Process Automation Market is segmented as below:



End-user





Large Enterprises

SMEs

Deployment





On Premise

Cloud Based

Geography





North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

The

large enterprises segment

will be significant during the forecast period enables companies

to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity. With growth, enterprises. It also

provides scalability by automating processes, allowing organizations to handle larger volumes of work without a proportional increase in resources. Factors such as the need for efficiency, cost savings, scalability, improved quality, competitive advantage, compliance, and the opportunities presented by technological advancements drive the demand for BPA in large enterprises during the forecast period.

