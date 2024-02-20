Max Stock Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call On March 26, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced it will host a conference call (LINK ) on March 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. IL to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 and full fiscal year 2023 financial results.

Nir Dagan, Deputy CEO and Head of Finance, and Talia Sessler, Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer, will host the call followed by Q&A.



The conference call will also be accessible at

There will be a slide presentation that accompanies the call. The slides will be accessible at

.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available at

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small".

For more information, please visit



This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on February

19 ,

2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-014866) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

