NARSSA Launches RSSA Roadmap Social Security Tax Calculator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering retirees to understand the tax impact of their future Social Security benefits

MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NARSSA proudly unveils the RSSA Roadmap Social Security Tax Calculator, a valuable addition to the RSSA eLearning and software platform. Specifically engineered to enhance the Social Security planning process, this tool provides future retirees with a method to calculate the tax implications of their Social Security benefits.

RSSA Roadmap, a cutting-edge Social Security optimization software , enables users to conduct a personalized Social Security analysis. By leveraging their earnings records from SSA in addition to their unique claiming considerations, users can explore all filing options, receive a detailed report, and formulate a comprehensive retirement plan.

Social Security taxation is unique compared to most other retirement incomes, benefiting from a tax preference. Understanding the tax implications of Social Security is critical in effective retirement planning. The new RSSA Social Security Tax Calculator aids future retirees in predicting their comprehensive retirement finances. By entering specific details such as the benefit amount, Adjusted Gross Income, filing status, and location, you will receive estimates of Social Security tax to help determine the appropriate withholding percentage from your monthly benefit.

Michael Rosedale, CPA and co-founder of NARSSA, emphasizes, "While many understand that the age at which they claim Social Security impacts their benefits, we at NARSSA see this as just the beginning of a strategic retirement planning process." He adds, "The taxability of each type of retirement income, along with the sequence and amounts of withdrawals from RMD accounts and other investments, is paramount to maximizing income and minimizing taxes throughout retirement."

The enhanced RSSA Roadmap platform, now featuring the RSSA Social Security Tax Calculator, reaffirms NARSSA's commitment to supporting financial professionals and retirees. It offers comprehensive tools and resources to navigate the complexities of retirement planning, safeguarding a secure retirement.

About NARSSA

The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides retirement professionals and future retirees with the tools and expertise needed to optimize Social Security benefits. Through innovative software and expert guidance, NARSSA empowers individuals to make informed decisions regarding their Social Security benefit claiming strategy, which is the cornerstone for most retirees' financial planning. For more information, visit . Follow NARSSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

