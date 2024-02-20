(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HostingAdvice survey reports news around Taylor Swift and ticket resellers made concertgoers more skeptical about buying tickets through resell platforms.

- Tim Keary, Contributing Expert for HostingAdviceGAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Music fans are so eager to get their hands on tickets to sold-out events that they're often easy targets for scammers. A new study from HostingAdvice, the online authority on web hosting and developer applications, revealed that a significant number of event ticket seekers have serious issues with sharing their financial information with third-party event ticket apps.In fact, the survey revealed that 41% of respondents admitted that recent headlines around Taylor Swift and ticket resellers made them more skeptical about buying tickets on third-party/resell platforms. The skepticism increases to 48% among Gen Z ages 18 to 24.Additionally, the survey found nearly one-fifth (17%) of Americans said they have experienced fraud concerns related to event tickets in the last year. The concern for fraud among Gen Zers - those aged 18 to 24 - increased to 35%.To Share or Not to Share (Payment Info With Third-Party Apps)Fraudulent ticket resellers are using targeted ads to sell tickets to sold-out shows from top performers such as Madonna, Billy Joel, Drake, and Taylor Swift. Perhaps that's why nearly 6 in 10 (59%) Americans surveyed said they do not feel comfortable sharing their payment information with third-party selling apps like StubHub or Ticketmaster. Of those, 69% fear they will get hacked, while another 41% worry that these types of platforms are unsecure. A smaller 14.6% say these platforms will not accept their payment of choice.While it's common to share certain personal information with third-party apps to receive accurate information back (such as your location for concert tickets), sharing financial information can become a risk not worth taking. The survey found that nearly one-third of Americans (31%) are incentivized to share tracking features with third-party apps from personalized offers and targeted ads.“Even after all the issues with Ticketmaster's rollout of the Taylor Swift Eras tour presale, it's really the safest to buy your tickets from official sources,” said Tim Keary, Contributing Expert for HostingAdvice.“When using third-party apps to purchase tickets, or to buy anything, the best option to avoid giving your financial information to them is to use cash sharing apps like PayPal that offer more protection for both buyers and sellers versus other virtual payment sources.”Methodology: A national online survey of 1,015 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and older, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of HostingAdvice in February of 2024. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.ABOUT: HostingAdvice provides users with the most dependable, trustworthy hosting advice found on the web. As“The Authority on Web Hosting,” HostingAdvice is home to unique content and resources in the hosting industry, including in-depth articles, how-to guides, reviews, and the world's best hosting beginner's guide. Led by a team of real web experts who have a combined 50+ years of experience in web hosting, HostingAdvice is the authority on all things hosting.

