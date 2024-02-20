Union Coop Announces Ramadan 2024 Promotions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Thousands of products and goods are subject to discounts of up to 75%.

Union Coop reduces prices of more than 4000 items during Ramadan.

Dubai, UAE – Union Coop has unveiled its Ramadan 2024 promotions, offering discounts of up to 75% on thousands of products. With a commitment to community well-being and economic stability, Union Coop has reduced prices on over 4000 food, non-food, and essential consumer items during the holy month.

Union Coop made this announcement during a press conference held at its headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, Dubai, in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season. The event was attended by H.E. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Corporate Comm. Dept., representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Dubai's Department of Economy & Tourism, as well as members of the media.

Union Coop CEO, Mohamed Al Hashemi, announced generous Ramadan initiative wherein around 4,000 essential items will be available at discounted prices, aligning with the cooperative's commitment to stabilize consumer goods prices during the holy month.



The CEO highlights Union Coop's diverse Ramadan promotions: 11 campaigns, including 'Shop and Win' with 14 cars up for grabs for shoppers who spend AED 200 at Union Coop branches or malls. Weekly offers on food, tech, and household items cater to rising consumer demand during Ramadan.'

These promotions are available across Union Coop's 27 branches, 7 commercial centers, web store, and smart app, reflecting Union Coop's aim to create a distinguished consumer experience in terms of pricing, service, and quality.



Highlighting discounts of up to 75%, the Ramadan campaign aligns with Union Coop's year-round promotional efforts while addressing consumer needs and preferences. Products offered include staple foods, canned goods, fresh produce, and Ramadan-specific items, ensuring diversity and inclusivity for all communities.

Union Coop introduces convenient delivery service via its app and web store, ensuring orders are delivered within 45 minutes for selected items. This initiative aims to offer shoppers a seamless experience, relieving congestion during Ramadan while providing access to thousands of products for online ordering.











