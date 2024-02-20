(MENAFN- Baystreet) Laramide Resources Ltd.

2/20/2024 10:04 AM EST

Stocks in Play

2/20/2024 - 10:09 AM EST - NFI Group Inc. : Has been awarded a contract to build 12 new battery-electric Enviro500EV double deck buses for California customer Foothill Transit. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading down $0.09 at $12.12.









