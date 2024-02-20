(MENAFN- Baystreet) Macy's Trumpets Changes to its Board, Looks Forward to Earnings Report

PGT Flat on Q4, Full-Year FiguresRAPT Pummeled on FDA WordWalmart to Buy TV Maker VisioWalmart Posts Strong Earnings As E-Commerce Sales Rise 23% Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

What Happens After SMCI Plunged By 19.99%

For weeks after it posted strong quarterly results, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) continued a long-winded rally. Shares traded at $307.67 on Jan. 18, 2024, and as high as $1,077.87 on Feb. 17, 2024.

Unexpectedly and in usual fashion when profit-takers enter the trade, SMCI began its plunge at 9:41 am last Friday in the morning. It ended the day down by 19.99%, just below the 20.00% drop. By definition, 20% is correction territory for indices. The drop is the worst day in more than six months.

SMCI makes supercomputers having components like GPUs, racks, motherboards, and chassis. In its Q2, it posted a non-GAAP EPS of $5.59. Revenue soared by 103.3% to $3.66 billion. The company issued a Q3 net sales forecast of $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion and a net income of up to $6.01. SMCI stock closed at $803.32. So, this would annualize to $24.04 in EPS a year or $803.32/$24.04 for a forward P/E of 33.4 times.

Valuation is the market's only reasonable worry for SMCI stock. The PEG and P/E GAAP are at high multiples. In addition, shares trade at twice the sector median's EV/EBIT rate. Fortunately, the AI spending boom shows no sign of slowing down. China bought billions of dollars worth of chips in the last year to avoid the U.S. trade restrictions. Today, firms like Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) are buying AI equipment.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks