(MENAFN- Baystreet) Macy's Trumpets Changes to its Board, Looks Forward to Earnings Report

PGT Flat on Q4, Full-Year FiguresRAPT Pummeled on FDA WordWalmart to Buy TV Maker VisioWalmart Posts Strong Earnings As E-Commerce Sales Rise 23% Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Home Depot's Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines

Home Depot (HD) has reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth and final quarter of 2023.

The home improvement retailer announced earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 U.S. versus $2.77 U.S. that was forecast on Wall Street.

Revenue in Q4 of last year totaled $34.79 billion U.S. compared to $34.64 billion U.S, that was expected among analysts. The company's sales declined nearly 3% year-over-year.

Home Depot has faced a difficult operating environment over the past year as demand for home improvement projects cooled coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has also struggled with a pullback in consumer spending, particularly on big-ticket items, due to inflation and high interest rates.

Looking ahead, Home Depot said that it expects sales to grow about 1% in 2024. That compares with a 1.6% increase forecast on Wall Street.

The retailer added that it expects to open about a dozen new stores this year.

Home Depot's stock fell 4% on news of its latest earnings.

Prior to today (Feb. 20), the company's stock had risen 23% over the past 12 months to trade at $362.35 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks