(MENAFN- Baystreet) Macy's Trumpets Changes to its Board, Looks Forward to Earnings Report

PGT Flat on Q4, Full-Year FiguresRAPT Pummeled on FDA WordWalmart to Buy TV Maker VisioWalmart Posts Strong Earnings As E-Commerce Sales Rise 23% Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts David Jagielsk - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Roku's Stock Crashes After Earnings: Is Now the Time to Buy?

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock experienced a dramatic decline in value, tumbling over 20% on Friday following its earnings announcement the previous day. Despite meeting earnings estimates and surpassing revenue forecasts, Roku's outlook for the coming quarter has left investors concerned, reflecting the intense competition and macroeconomic challenges facing the streaming giant.

Roku reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.55 per share, aligning with Wall Street expectations, and a revenue increase to $984.42 million, beating analyst forecasts of $963.67 million. This revenue beat was driven by a 14% climb in sales, buoyed by a 13% growth in platform revenue. However, the company's projection of a first-quarter gross profit of roughly $370 million fell short of the anticipated $373.4 million.

The decline in Roku's stock by approximately 14% late Thursday, extending to more than 20% by Friday, can be attributed to its less-than-optimistic profit forecast. This downturn reflects deeper concerns over Roku's ability to navigate a weakening advertising market amidst broader macroeconomic uncertainties.

Roku's competitive environment has become increasingly dense, with major players like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Disney (NYSE:DIS) vying for a larger share of advertising revenues. Additionally, reports of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) acquiring budget TV company Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) have added to the pressures on Roku, highlighting the expansive nature of its competition.

Despite these challenges, Roku has achieved significant growth, expanding its active accounts from 70 million a year ago to 80 million, albeit with a decrease in average revenue per user.

Given Roku's rich $10 billion valuation, this could be the start of a much bigger selloff for Roku. The business remains unprofitable and with growing competition, this isn't becoming a better buy. Investors are better off avoiding Roku as things could get worse as the year goes on.











About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks