Macy's Trumpets Changes to its Board, Looks Forward to Earnings Report

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares were fairly flat Tuesday amid new developments. The department-store giant announced today that its Board of Directors has received notice from Arkhouse Management Co. LP that it has nominated nine individuals to stand for election to the Macy's, Inc. Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting.

Macy's, Inc. this morning's news release declared,“has a diverse, experienced and engaged Board who collectively bring expertise in areas relevant to Macy's, Inc.'s business, strategy and guiding the Company in creating shareholder value. Our Board of Directors and management team are open to value creation opportunities, and we have a proven track record of evaluating a broad range of options with that objective in mind.”

The company also announced it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 sales and earnings results on Tuesday, February 27. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Macy's, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Tony Spring and Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell.

M shares began Tuesday dipped 21 cents, or 1.1%, to $19.25.









