Leappoint Named A Top 50 Consulting Firm For The Seventh Consecutive Year

LeapPoint, a leading digital advisory firm and Adobe Gold Solution Partner, today announced it has once again been recognized in the Vault Consulting Top 50, ranking 44th Overall and 22nd as a Best Boutique Consulting Firm for 2024. This marks the seventh consecutive year LeapPoint has earned this esteemed accolade, showcasing its steadfast commitment to excellence in the consulting sector.

"These rankings reflect our unwavering dedication to our Culture Code and the principle of Putting People First," said a Nik DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "Achieving such high marks in areas critical to our employees' professional and personal well-being truly underscores LeapPoint's commitment to creating an environment where team members feel valued, empowered, and passionate about their work."

One anonymous employee review stated, "The firm is very innovative, very dynamic, and always tries to keep people first. The growth is managed very well, and leadership has a strong vision which is articulated and communicated very well by the CEO to employees every month. LeapPoint cares for its employees, clients, and its partners."

LeapPoint also achieved remarkable standings in several subcategories for Quality of Life and Diversity according to the latest rankings:

Quality of Life



Innovation: #7

Health & Wellness: #8

Work/Life Balance: #13

Hours in the Office: #17

Firm Culture: #21

Relationships with Supervisors: #22 Satisfaction: #22

Diversity Rankings



Military Veterans: #7

Overall Diversity: #8

Individuals with Disabilities: #10

LGBTQ+ Individuals: #12

Women: #12 Race/Ethnicity: #13

LeapPoint was founded by "Big 4" alumni who envisioned a more agile approach to addressing clients' most challenging needs and has since distinguished itself through its proprietary Connected Work® framework. This innovative strategy enhances organizational efficiency by effectively breaking down silos and fostering seamless collaboration across teams and projects with the support of Adobe technology.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued recognition from Vault Consulting and take great pride in our team's hard work and dedication," said DeBenedetto. "At LeapPoint, we remain committed to driving innovation within the industry, delivering exceptional service to our clients, and maintaining a workplace culture that prioritizes the growth, health, and satisfaction of our employees."

For more information about LeapPoint and its recognition in the Vault Consulting rankings, visit .

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint is a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations connect their people, processes, and technology to improve orchestration across the entire marketing lifecycle. As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner, LeapPoint's expertise spans the entire Adobe Experience Cloud ecosystem. The company's certified consultants have delivered more than 300,000 hours of Adobe-related implementations and integrations and actively support hundreds of enterprise-level clients and actively support hundreds of Fortune 1000 clients.

To learn more, visit .

