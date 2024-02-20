GA Telesis Announces The First Delivery Of Two 737-800 Freighters Leased To Kenya Airways

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announces the first of two deliveries of Boeing 737-800SF freighters to Kenya Airways. The aircraft is part of the GA Telesis owned fleet and was delivered to Kenya Airways as part of a two aircraft transaction.

GA Telesis' Leasing, Investment, Financing & Trading ("LIFT") Group

continues its growth trajectory, acquiring high-quality assets, investing in maintenance, and placing them on long-term leases. These aircraft were acquired by GAT last year and were inducted for conversion as part of a long-term passenger to freighter strategy. These aircraft will further boost Kenya Airways' growing cargo strategy and ensure sufficient capacity in and out of East Africa for years to come.

"We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Kenya Airways and add another strong operator in the African continent. This is Kenya's first of two Boeing 737-800SF aircraft, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to expand their fleet," said David Ellis, Senior Vice President and Head of the Asset Transaction Group.

"Kenya Airways is excited to enter this partnership with GA Telesis. Through this relationship, we have been able to expand our cargo fleet and capacity and have the opportunity to serve our customers even better on the existing routes as well as new cargo destinations from the expanded range," said Dick Murianki, Cargo Director, Kenya Airways PLC.

GA Telesis

is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis EcosystemTM, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions , Leasing/Financing , Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis EcosystemTM provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

