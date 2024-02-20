Discussions On Azerbaijan's Energy Role Takes Place At US Atlantic Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his social
network "X" account that Azerbaijani-American discussions on
Azerbaijan's role in global energy processes were held at the
Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center in Washington, Azernews reports.
"At the meeting organized by Landon Derentz, director of the
Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, we had interesting
discussions on Azerbaijan's strategic role in global processes
related to energy, energy security, and energy transition," the
publication said.
