Discussions On Azerbaijan's Energy Role Takes Place At US Atlantic Council


2/20/2024 10:16:31 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his social network "X" account that Azerbaijani-American discussions on Azerbaijan's role in global energy processes were held at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center in Washington, Azernews reports.

"At the meeting organized by Landon Derentz, director of the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, we had interesting discussions on Azerbaijan's strategic role in global processes related to energy, energy security, and energy transition," the publication said.

