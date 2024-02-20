Ahold Delhaize USA Names Marc Stolzman Chief Sustainability Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA today announced that Marc Stolzman has been named the Chief Sustainability Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA, reporting to JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. In this role, Marc will oversee all aspects of health and sustainability for the U.S. businesses, including strategy and goal setting, in alignment with Ahold Delhaize global sustainability ambitions and commitments, as well as all U.S. regulatory, compliance and financial reporting.



“As one of the largest food retailers on the East Coast, we are committed to being a sustainable retailer as we work to create healthier communities and a healthier planet,” said Fleeman.“As we work through important and complex sustainability efforts in the next several years, including eliminating carbon emissions, bringing to market healthier products, stopping food waste, reducing single-use plastics and more, Marc's proven leadership and deep financial background will be instrumental in driving our ambitious goals.”

Marc has been with Ahold Delhaize USA companies for the past five years, serving as Executive Lead, Finance for Peapod Digital Labs. This role included managing finance for the digital, e-commerce and commercial business, as well as leadership for a number of cross-company initiatives to position the company for future success.

“I'm honored to take on this role in the U.S.,” said Stolzman.“I look forward to working with each of the U.S. brands, which are already leaders in sustainability, as well as our suppliers and partners, as we together pursue our passion for empowering healthier people and a healthier planet.”

Before joining Ahold Delhaize USA, Marc served as President of Kymeta Corporation and also served as CFO before his promotion. He has also held CFO roles at Zulily, Zumiez, Blue Nile and Imperium Renewables. In addition, he held several executive-level roles at Starbucks Coffee Company, including SVP of International Finance and Business Development and CFO for Starbucks Japan.

He is based in Ahold Delhaize USA's Quincy, Mass., office.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company of Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; Peapod Digital Labs, its digital and e-commerce engine; and ADUSA Distribution & Transportation. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and 20 distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of omnichannel customers each week.

