Cradlepoint Named Challenger And Outperformer In Gigaom Radar Report For SASE

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , part of Ericsson and the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, has been named a Challenger and Outperformer in GigaOm's Radar for Secure Access Service Edge. Noted as one of the“vendors to watch out for” due to its development of SASE solutions for 5G use cases, GigaOm rated Cradlepoint's SASE solution“exceptional” in the categories of flexibility, configurability, manageability and vendor support.

“Addressing the need for a comprehensive 5G-optimized SASE solution with improved capacity, latency, and speed, and incorporating zero-trust principles, Cradlepoint's SASE enables lean IT teams and SMBs to manage network access, security, and observability across 5G wireless connectivity in any hybrid WAN,” according to Ivan McPhee, Senior Industry Analyst at GigaOm.

The report also highlights the centralized management that will be offered through NetCloud Manager, bringing together security from Ericom and connectivity from Cradlepoint. As enterprises empower more staff with managed or unmanaged distributed devices, thereby increasing business agility, single-pane-of-glass visibility and management is paramount to enabling an equally agile security model.

“GigaOm's recognition of Cradlepoint's SASE solution as a challenger, outperformer and vendor to watch makes it clear that Cradlepoint remains at the forefront of SASE innovation,” said Donna Johnson, CMO at Cradlepoint.“Vendors are racing to converge networking and security. However, our focus on a cellular-optimized security and SD-WAN solution is another strong confirmation of our leadership position in providing enterprises with market-leading 5G-optimized and hybrid WAN solutions.”

Cradlepoint is also focusing its SASE strategy on the networks of the future by enabling network slicing capabilities within 5G standalone (SA) networks. With Cradlepoint's SASE solution, enterprises can seamlessly unlock the enhanced security and performance capabilities of 5G SA, such as application-based traffic steering into network slices.

Following the acquisition of Ericom Software in April 2023, Cradlepoint announced the industry's first 5G-optimized unified SASE solution which is being phased in over a 12-month period beginning July 12, 2023. To learn more about Cradlepoint's performance in the report, please visit our web page , and to learn more about Cradlepoint security capabilities, please visit our Security Solutions page.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results - anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters - controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America.

