The Marquie Group Ventures Into The Growing Nootropics Beverage Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc . (OTCMKTS:TMGI), also known as TMGI or the Company, is excited to announce that it is entering the burgeoning nootropic beverage market with the development of its Insanitea and Sanitea brands.



Nootropics, gaining significant traction for their holistic health benefits, are functional ingredients aimed at enhancing cognitive performance. They are becoming a crucial component of comprehensive health and wellness routines.

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, highlighted the cognitive benefits of natural nootropics found in tea, such as L-theanine from green tea, known for its ability to improve attention, performance, sleep, reaction times, and relaxation.“With consumers seeking healthier alternatives to traditional sports drinks, our nootropic-based beverages are becoming increasingly popular,” Angell remarked.“The launch includes Insanitea, designed to energize, and Sanitea, intended to calm, with plans to introduce hard seltzer variations later this year.”

Market research from the Business Research Company predicts the nootropics market will grow from $4.6 billion in 2023 to $5.29 billion in 2024, marking a 15.0% CAGR. Future Market Insights notes a surge in demand for nootropics, driven by consumers' desire for better brain health and a preference for natural ingredient supplements, presenting promising opportunities for manufacturers.

The Marquie Group's venture into nootropic beverages enriches its Whim product line, emphasizing the company's dedication to health by ensuring these new offerings are free from gluten, sugar, corn syrup, and artificial additives. The Company prides itself on offering high-quality, safe, and effective products in response to the beauty industry's lack of standards and regulations. The complete line of Whim products are available through SimplyWhim , Amazon , and its Public Square store.

Additionally, The Marquie Group operates Music of Your Life , the nation's longest-running syndicated music radio service, as a wholly owned subsidiary, showcasing its diverse engagement in consumer-oriented businesses.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021