Sun Country Airlines Extends Its Fall Booking Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through December 10, 2024, allowing customers to book fall travel including Thanksgiving and Minnesota's popular Oct. 17-20 school break long weekend. In addition, Sun Country has bolstered its schedules to leading travel destinations starting later this summer.

Joining Sun Country's growing list of new destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) in California and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in New Hampshire.

“Sun Country proudly offers nonstop service from MSP to more than 100 destinations in 2024 giving our customers, and community an unparalleled breadth of destinations for a leisure airline,” said Grant Whitney, senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

With today's announcement, Sun Country Airlines will operate 122 routes serving 108 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices.

Set to launch August 22, 2024, Monterey is on California's beautiful Central Coast with its temperate climate and access to picturesque Carmel-by-the-Sea, golf on Pebble Beach, the famous Monterey Bay Aquarium, whale watching and wineries.

In the east, service to Manchester, New Hampshire, located 55 miles north of Boston, launches August 8, 2024, and offers the best of New England with fall colors and American history.

Sun Country continues to add scheduled service to align with our charter business

Sun Country will add limited service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) beginning in March 2024. Adding limited scheduled service is an opportunity to convert flights used to position charter aircraft into available seats for customers.

“Sun Country is proud of our diversified business model of scheduled service, charter, and cargo,” Whitney added.“Our unique ability to integrate our scheduled service and charter business is a differentiator that allows us to meet our customers' needs while maximizing efficiency.”

Sun Country's onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, offering full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests' devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

