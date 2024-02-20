Pallas Athena Women’S Fighting Championship Announces Elite Lineup Of Female Fighters And Guest Appearance By Chuck Liddell

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Action-packed event will include new fighting categories and appearances from legendary MMA icons Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship (Pallas Athena or PAWFC) is ramping up for its biggest event of the year, PAWFC III, in Calgary on March 9, 2024, at the Nutrien Western Events Centre at Stampede Park. Today, Pallas Athena officially announces this year's fighters, adding new categories to the event. Not to mention, guest appearances from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) icons Chuck Liddell, Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer, guaranteeing MMA fans and thrill-seekers an adrenaline-pumping show.

Twenty-six world-class fighters are training for the 2024 Calgary event. A Flyweight Title Match will feature Larissa Mayara Carvalho (Brazil) versus Kate Bacik (UK). The Pro MMA Strawweight match will be between Elin Öberg, number one Pound for Pound fighter amongst all Nordic women, versus Alice“MKZ” Michalkiewicz , a Top 20 Pound for Pound female fighter in France (Top 50 PFP in all of Europe) currently on a three-fight win streak. The PAWFC MMA Amateur Fight will be between USA fighter Sosha Rockwood and Canadian fighter Robyn Dunne.

Additional fighters set to enter the Calgary ring include Lexi“Lady Koszmar” Rook, a Top 10 Pound for Pound fighter in the UK/Ireland, and last but certainly not least, we're thrilled to announce the return of perennial fan favorite, and one of MMA's brightest personalities, who is always game to throw down, Andy“The Crasian” Nguyen. While the 145 lb. Featherweight category has been eliminated by some associations, PAWFC is maintaining the category, shining a spotlight on USA fighter Miranda“She-Hulk” Barber and Canada's own Khaya MacKillop.

“We have received substantial support from the wider MMA community, and we're thrilled to have several MMA legends attending PAWFC III in Calgary this year to support these phenomenal female fighters,” says Jennica Wheeler, COO, PAWFC.“Since the origination of Pallas Athena Women Fighting Championship, we're always looking for ways to shine a spotlight on the world's best female MMA fighters and demonstrate the power that can be unleashed at an all-women's fighting competition.”

This year's special guests will include Chuck Liddell, MMA pioneer and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, pivotal in bringing MMA to the forefront of mainstream sports and entertainment; Cris Cyborg, the only Grand Slam Champion in the history of women's MMA; and celebrity commentator Felicia Spencer, former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion.

“It's exciting to witness the growth of women's MMA, especially in Calgary, which is allowing us to provide an opportunity for female fighters to showcase their abilities in the cage,” said Chuck Liddell, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.“Pallas Athena provides a solid platform for these women to demonstrate their passion and heart, bringing women's MMA to the forefront of combat sports.”

New this year, Pallas Athena is excited to announce the addition of Muay Thai to Calgary's championship event. As one of the most effective striking disciplines on the planet, competitors will engage in“Art of Eight Limbs”, using their fists, elbows, knees and legs. Attendees will not want to miss the Muay Thai match ups including Victoria Bogden versus Brenda Vargas and Stephanie Quigg versus Chara Dimitoula.

In addition to Liddel's special guest appearance, the MMA legend will be hosting meet and greets for all attendees with VIP Access. General admission tickets can also be upgraded to add a meet and greet with Liddell. For more information on this year's event, or to purchase tickets, visit Showpass . The event will also be available to watch on pay-per-view at Millions .

For more information about Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship, please visit .

About Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship

Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship is the first professional all-women mixed martial arts corporation in Western Canada and is in line to become the #1 all-women MMA league in North America. Our fundamental core mission is to provide a platform for female athletes to experience professional success in the sport of MMA, while building a better industry for future athletes. Pallas Athena hosts competitive sporting events that showcase the best professional MMA fights from across Canada and the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Ferguson

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

...