Noname Security Secures Coveted Position On CRN’S 2024 Security 100 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , provider of the most complete API security platform, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Noname Security to its Security 100 list. The list recognizes leading IT security vendors committed to working hand-in-hand with channel partners to protect businesses from cybersecurity threats.



This 9th annual list honors channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Endpoint and Managed Security; Identity, Access and Data Security; Network Security; Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.

The distinguished Security 100 awardees offer a blend of advanced technology and services in the evolving cybersecurity market for both partners and customers. As security remains a critical concern for businesses big and small, this list is a vital resource for solution providers. It highlights top security vendors, promoting collaboration with channel partners to bring innovative solutions to clients.

Noname Security launched its API Security Platform in 2019, adopting a channel-first approach to leverage the partner community's influence on CISOs. As API security becomes increasingly crucial for companies, Noname Security remains dedicated to closely collaborating with partners. This effort is aimed at educating and empowering them to demonstrate strategic value to their customers in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"Being named on CRN's Security 100 list is a tremendous accolade," said Oz Golan, Co-Founder and CEO of Noname Security. "As the API security threat landscape continually evolves, our commitment to arm our channel partners and their clients with cutting-edge technologies for dynamic API defense is unwavering. Together, we're setting new standards in proactive API protection to ensure they are staying ahead of threats."

In a recent survey, Noname Security found that while 94% were confident in their current application testing tools, 78% have experienced an API security incident in the last 12 months. With this disconnect, the need for API security tools is more apparent than ever as organizations experience security incidents that take advantage of unprotected APIs.

“CRN's Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

The 2024 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across four pillars - Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in London.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

© 2024 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Noname Security Media Contact:

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Noname

...

The Channel Company Media Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

...