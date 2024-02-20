Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Luxurban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 12, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (“LuxUrban” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LUXH ) securities between November 8, 2023 and February 2, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your LuxUrban investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at ... to learn more about your rights.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had signed a 25-year Master Lease Agreement (“MLA”) with the prestigious Royalton Hotel in New York.

On January 17, 2024, Bleecker Street Research published a report, which alleged that the Company had not actually signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel. The report stated the owner of the Royalton hotel building confirmed LuxUrban never actually signed a lease, nor even provided a Letter of Credit. The report also alleged the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that“allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly,” and“in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent” but that LuxUrban had“never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.58, or 12% to close at $4.32 on January 17, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to fall an additional $0.42, or 10%, to close at $3.89 on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on February 2, 2024, after the market closed, LuxUrban announced the“termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties” and that it was“withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton” including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Property Summary-Properties under lease, not operating.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.99, or 22%, to close at $3.50 per share on February 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban's total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LuxUrban securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 12, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to ... , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

...

