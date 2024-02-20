Yard Signs And Endorsements Can Really Help Candidates In A Political Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Larry Thompson Yard Signs at Entrance to Bel-Air

Larry Thompson, California Congressional Candidate, Is Putting It to the Test

- Larry ThompsonLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the 2024 Presidential Primary Election just two weeks away on March 5, 2024, it seems every neighborhood and busy intersection is growing dozens of multicolored signs touting candidates for offices ranging from District Attorney to U.S. Senate.Political experts continue to debate the true value to candidates of campaign yard signs and endorsements, but if they do help, Larry Thompson, who is running for United States Congress in California's 32nd district will definitely win by a landslide.Thompson's campaign staffers have populated, some say cluttered, multiple yard signs in the beautifully manicured lawns of the neighborhoods in his district, which include prestigious Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Malibu, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.One can see his bright red signs with everywhere from the Ronald Reagan Freeway south to Sunset Blvd and west to up along the Pacific Coast Highway to Malibu.According to Politico, a 2015 study led by Donald Green, a political science professor at Columbia University, found that political signs can in fact make a difference - "increading voter share by 1.7 percentage points on average," Green says. "Hardly earth shattering, but not nothing, either. In races that are especially close, they might just be the deciding factor.” The study also alleged that the“...effects they found were in persuading voters to choose a certain candidate, not to turnout.” ( )Yard signs are old school and have been replaced by social media, says many modern political analysts, and they take up too much time of the campaign, staffers hate to put them out and later have to retrieve them. Thompson argues you can do social media plus yard signs.While busy planting signs, Thompson has also amassed the major endorsements of the California Republican Party, the Los Angeles County Republican Party, The Ventura County Republican Party, The American Independent Party, The California Young Republicans, The Los Angeles County Young Republicans, The California College Republicans, Brock Pierce, Chairman of The Bitcoin Foundation, and Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce.The value of an endorsement, of course, depends on who is giving the endorsement and when it is given in the campaign cycle, but an important endorsement is an essential part of campaigning as it can add credibility, new volunteers, money, and earned media.“I'm quite honored to have received so many major endorsements,” said Thompson.“I promise to live up to their confidence in me. An endorsement from Taylor Swift would also be nice.”For further information or to schedule an interview with Mr. Thompson, contact:Robert G. Endara IILarry Thompson For Congress12021 Wilshire Blvd.Suite 614Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 288-0700E-mail: ...Website:Please click the following link to download the high-res version of this photo:Courtesy of Larry Thompson For Congress

