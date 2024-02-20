Captech Welcomes Golf Ambassador Bailey Tardy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CapTech Chairman Sandy Williamson

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CapTech today announced that LPGA TOUR professional golfer Bailey Tardy is joining the company's Golf Ambassador team. CapTech is proud to add an LPGA player to the Team CapTech roster.

“Bailey is an outstanding player, and we are thrilled to have her join our Ambassador team. Bailey stands out for her enthusiasm, perseverance, and commitment to excellence – qualities that are complementary to those we aspire to demonstrate to our clients and partners,” said CapTech Chairman Sandy Williamson.

Bailey won the 2021 Copper Rock Championship on the EPSON Tour and finished second at the LPGA Q-Series to earn LPGA membership for the 2023 season. Last year, she had a top 5 finish at the US Women's Open and a top 25 finish at the LOTTE Championship. She turned professional after graduating from the University of Georgia in 2018.

“I'm thrilled to join the ambassador team at CapTech,” said Bailey Tardy.“I've enjoyed learning more about this innovative consulting firm, which shares my unwavering passion for pushing boundaries.”

Bailey joins an exceptional CapTech Golf Ambassador team, which includes PGA TOUR professionals, Ben Griffin, Harris English, J.T. Poston, Lanto Griffin, and Patton Kizzire, and PGA TOUR Champions professional Joe Durant.

###

About CapTech

With expertise and a strong passion for what we do, we're a technology consulting firm focused on defining and delivering what's next for organizations. As a community of driven, collaborative, curious people, we thrive on the lasting partnerships we build through mutual success with our clients. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting .

Mary Everette Cann

CapTech

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram