Setting Standards: Symposium Aims To Raise The Bar For Handlers And Canines Who Support Individuals Affected By Crises

Andrea Hering, President of CRC and Crisis K9's Lincoln and Axel

Crisis K9's Tarik and Django comforting a child in Lewiston, Maine

Crisis Response Canines, The Hero Academy to host a symposium with the aim of creating national standards for goal-based canine interventions.

- Andrea Hering CEO and president of CRCATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the increasing need for crisis response dogs, first responder and facility dog teams, Crisis Response Canines (CRC) and The Hero Academy joined forces to create national standards for goal-based canine interventions. A national symposium will take place on April 16 at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City , NJ, bringing together distinguished representatives from a wide range of organizations, including assistance dog groups, airlines, schools, health systems, mental health professionals, veterinarians, purpose-bred breeders, trainers, and first responders. The event will provide a platform for these experts to share their knowledge and experiences and discuss the current state and future of goal-based canine interventions.Andrea Hering, CEO and president of CRC, expressed her excitement about this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with The Hero Academy to establish national standards for goal-based canine interventions. Our goal is to ensure that these interventions are conducted safely, ethically, and effectively, benefiting both the individuals receiving assistance and the dogs providing it. By establishing national standards, we hope to raise the bar for the entire industry and ultimately improve the effectiveness of these interventions."“In recent years, the use of assistance dogs has gone beyond traditional roles, and there is an increasing demand for national standards for goal-based canine interventions. The partnership between CRC and The Hero Academy is a significant step towards creating a more standardized and professional approach,” said Danique Masingill U.S. Navy veteran and executive director of The Hero Academy.“National standards will help ensure that both the handler and canine are appropriately trained and equipped to assist in various crisis situations, such as mass shootings, line-of-duty deaths, suicide, community crisis and natural or man-made disasters,” said MasingillCRC and The Hero Academy are dedicated to collaborating and setting a new level of excellence in the field of canine interventions. By providing a clear framework for training, certification, and evaluation of these interventions, better outcomes for those in need can be achieved.

