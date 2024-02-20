Commercial Insurance Associates Completes Recapitalization To Build Roster Of Member-Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Property and Casualty insurance broker welcomes 12 producer employees into its member-owner ranks

- Will Denbo, PresidentBRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Insurance Associates, one of the nation's largest property and casualty insurance brokers, has completed a recapitalization aimed at preserving its independent agency status and to build a platform for future growth.Under the recapitalization, which was finalized earlier this year, 12 producer employees were brought into its member-owner ranks: Brinck Bowers,Matthew Burger, Dan Ely, Jordan Goff, Chris Gurley, Stephen Halford, Sean Kirwan, Tyler Nybeck, Kevin Pomeroy, Jimmy Weekley, Susan Weimer, and Jimmy Whitehair.“With their equity stake in the company, we want our new partners to grow along with CIA," says Will Denbo, president of CIA.“This gives the firm greater flexibility and access to capital moving forward to pursue our ambitious growth goals.”From inflation and interest rates to cyber threats and even the rise of insurtech, the property and casualty sector of insurance is undergoing major disruption, spurring accelerated consolidation activity. According to Insurance Thought Leadership ,“More than half of distributors across the P&C industry agree there will be an increase in agent/broker consolidation over the next five years.”“There's so much value in remaining independent, especially when it comes to attracting and retaining top-performing producers and employees,” says Denbo.“For our clients, we can provide them not with a commoditized experience, but with solid professionals who can advise them on how to make more thoughtful business decisions around risk.”About Commercial Insurance AssociatesFounded in 2002, Commercial Insurance Associates, LLC is an Insurance Journal Top 100 property and casualty insurance brokers in the US. With over $400 million in premium volume written, CIA's 150 employees are committed to providing superior solutions to clients' risk management needs. Licensed in all 50 states and currently representing select international clients, CIA's client portfolio ranges from publicly held companies to local start-up ventures. The company has offices in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn.; Greenville, SC; Baltimore and a satellite office in Houston.For more information, go to:

