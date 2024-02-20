Marq Announces Appointment Of New Board Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former Workfront CEO Eric Morgan brings a wealth of SaaS leadership experience to Marq's board of directors

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marq, the innovative brand enablement and templating platform, announced today that veteran SaaS executive Eric Morgan has been named to its board of directors. An accomplished leader and multiple-time CEO, Morgan's addition signals a new era of strategic growth for Marq.Owen Fuller, CEO of Marq, said, "Eric's in-depth experience in scaling companies like ours will be invaluable as we continue to expand Marq's reach and capabilities. Eric will be a go-to resource for our leadership team as we expand our business and our vision for Marq's future."Morgan's leadership history includes being the President & CEO at CareLogistics, AdvancedMD, Workfront, and Maintenance Connection. His tenure as CEO at Workfront was marked by substantial revenue growth and strong strategic direction. Workfront was later acquired by Adobe. At Maintenance Connection, Morgan spearheaded the successful sale of the company to Accruent/Fortive.Since its inception in 2013, becoming independent from Lucid Software in 2021, and rebranding from Lucidpress in 2022, Marq has continued to grow its product offering and customer base, now reaching over 6 million professionals and 800+ leading brands globally. Marq's solutions are pivotal in Real Estate, Higher Education, Insurance, and Franchise sectors, as well as broadly for businesses with large sales orgs who need to regularly produce branded content for customers.Morgan is enthusiastic about Marq and the opportunity to join the team in this capacity. He said,"I love what Owen and the team at Marq are building. I've followed them for years and I'm honored to join the board to work closely with the Marq team as they continue to expand their platform and customer base."About Marq:Marq is a leader in brand enablement software, revolutionizing how businesses create, manage, and distribute branded content. Marq's innovative platform empowers non-designers to create on-brand content from a library of brand templates, so creative teams can get more time back for strategic work that grows the brand, and end users can get personalized content to market faster. With features like content locking and data automation, as well as robust team management capabilities, Marq helps businesses of any size scale content creation while maintaining brand consistency.

