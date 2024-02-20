Leatherby Center Unveils Entrepreneurial Failures Course As Key Expansion In Innovative Curriculum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visit the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship at 549 W. Palm Ave., Orange, CA

The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University

Chapman University's Leatherby Center debuts the 'Entrepreneurial Failures' course, delving into real-world setbacks for future entrepreneurial success.

- Dr. Dave CarlsonORANGE, CA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics , affiliated with the Argyros College of Business and Economics, is actively broadening its array of cutting-edge courses with the launch of the Entrepreneurial Failures course for Spring and Fall 2024 and the 2025 academic year.ENTR 415, titled "Entrepreneurial Failures," will be taught by esteemed professor Dr. Dave Carlson . The course is designed to provide students with a unique perspective on the entrepreneurial landscape by exploring the root causes of failures and equipping them with the knowledge to prevent these pitfalls.Throughout the semester, students will delve into various case studies, including the compelling stories of Sam Bankman-Fried and Elizabeth Holmes. By examining these real-world examples, students will gain insights into the commonalities and avoidable mistakes that led to the downfall of these ventures."Understanding failure is an integral part of the entrepreneurial journey. By studying the missteps of others, we can uncover valuable insights that will empower future entrepreneurs to navigate the challenges of the business world successfully,” said Dr. Carlson, expressing his enthusiasm for the course.He states,“This is not a course about bad business ideas but a course about good business ideas that fail because entrepreneurs didn't recognize their own weaknesses and fall into patterns that lead to the ultimate failure of the company.” Dr. Carlson is a highly qualified expert with a BS, MS, and Ph.D. in Engineering from the University of Michigan, along with post-doctoral work in financial policy, collaborating extensively with entrepreneurs throughout his career.The commitment to entrepreneurial success is unwavering at the Leatherby Center.“The introduction of 'Entrepreneurial Failures' emphasizes the importance of ethical behavior when running startups. The founder of our program, Ralph W. Leatherby insisted that our Center's title include 'Business Ethics,' so as not to lose sight of operating businesses with integrity,” stated Dr. Cynthia West, the Director of the Leatherby Center and Clinical Associate Professor of Argyros Business School. West also authored a book, Techno-Human Mesh , in 2000, which previewed many of the potential ethical pitfalls in the information technology industry.“Under the guidance of Dr. Dave Carlson, this course is designed to provoke students into thinking about the potential slippery slopes of their future choices. We want to ensure that our students are well-prepared for the fast-paced, dynamic landscape of business and emerge as ethical, integral leaders.”About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society.

