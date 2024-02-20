Tripvalet Unveils Vilocity Global, Elevating Travel With Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Project Creators and Advisory Board with Over 300 years of Business, Blockchain & Smart Contract Experience

FIRST and ONLY Enhanced Global Referral MAXline - One Global Family!

Founder & CEO TripValet & ViLocity

ViLocity Global To Bring Discounted Travel, Vacation Incentives and AI Marketing to Blockchain With Smart Contract

- Jimmy Ezzell - Visionary Founder & CEOLEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TripValet , the distinguished VIP members-only travel company, proudly announces the creation of ViLocity Global , its new division designed to broaden its global reach through innovative offerings such as Dream Certificates, TripValet Go, and Escape Trips. This expansion introduces members to a wealth of resources including AI Marketing, a dedicated mobile app, comprehensive marketing tools, and an engaging affiliate program that rewards referrals with substantial commissions.Jimmy Ezzell, the visionary Founder and CEO of TripValet, expressed his enthusiasm for the new division:“The launch of ViLocity Global marks a pivotal moment in our journey to create a world-renowned lifestyle brand. With the integration of Smart Contracts and Blockchain technology, we are unlocking unprecedented opportunities for our members worldwide. Our commitment to developing a global community is stronger than ever, with offerings designed to elevate lifestyles through unparalleled travel experiences and advanced AI marketing strategies. Moreover, our innovative affiliate compensation plan, powered by the MaxLine, offers unique benefits, including daily earnings and instant payments directly to members' crypto wallets.”ViLocity Global is positioned as a transformative force in the travel industry, aiming to become the ultimate lifestyle brand on the Blockchain. With its comprehensive offerings, TripValet and ViLocity Global invite members to explore a new dimension of travel and lifestyle opportunities.About TripValet:TripValet, A VIP Members only Travel Club that is an annual membership that offers discounts of up to 80% off public prices on travel. Because our prices are behind closed doors & not open to the public, we can pass the wholesale rate directly to the member. A 110% price match guarantee and discounts on flights, hotels, resorts, cruises, car rentals, activities and so much more. Giving Members the ability to earn free travel.TripValet Incentives , a division of TripValet, supports Entrepreneurs, Realtors, Insurance Professionals, Online Marketers and Home Based Business Owners to grow their businesses, create a high retention environment and help create Client Appreciation Programs that will have clients referring business to you for life. We have partnered with hundreds of small businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. We are committed to boosting our clients' customer experience and building loyalty through a convenient single travel resource with high quality vacation certificates and a luxury discounted travel club membership.Please visit ViLocity, TripValet and TripValet IncentiveFor inquiries, please contact TripValet at (913) 732-0557 or ...

Ali Mehdaoui

Mehdaoui Enterprise

+1 732-688-4259

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube