Leotronics Robotics Team Shines At Prestigious AI Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LeoTronics team engaging in vital discussions on AI adoption risks at the 'AI in Business' event

Mykhaylo Kyslynsky, CTO of LeoTronics, delivers an inspiring speech on empowering businesses with AI capabilities

Participants deeply engaged in discussions about leveraging AI for business empowerment

LeoTronics Robotics team participates at key AI industry events, driving forward tech innovation.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LeoTronics Robotics team explores groundbreaking AI solutions and insights at key industry events, to forward tech innovation.The LeoTronics Robotics team, a trailblazer in the robotics arena, recently took part in two major AI-focused events. Their participation underscores the team's commitment to innovation, knowledge-sharing, and the practical application of AI technologies in the business world. The events, organized by the European American Chamber of Commerce (EACC) Florida and hosted by Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and LeverX , brought together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the burgeoning role of AI in modern business practices.On February 13, the session titled“AI in Business – Navigating Risk in Adopting a Powerful but not Well-Understood Technology” provided a deep dive into the complexities of AI adoption and regulation. Speakers such as Evi Fuelle (Credo AI), Laura Juanes (Restaurant Brands International), Oleksii Yaremenko (LeverX), and David Zetoony (Greenberg Traurig, LLP), with moderation by Alan Sutin and EACC Florida President, shared invaluable insights into the state of AI regulations in Europe, the United States, and beyond. The panel discussed how businesses are navigating the transition to AI tools, highlighting strategies to manage and mitigate the risks associated with AI's integration into business operations amidst a murky regulatory environment.Following this enlightening discussion, the LeoTronics team engaged in the Design Thinking Workshop on February 14, titled“Empowering your Business with AI Capabilities.” Held at LeverX Miami headquarters, the workshop focused on employing AI to solve existing business problems through interactive group activities and expert insights. Coaches Nataliya Rubakhava, Dmitry Novik, and Siarhei Valenda led the session, providing participants with tools such as opportunity cards to stimulate brainstorming and innovative problem-solving. The workshop offered a perfect complement to the substantive discussions of the previous day, allowing attendees to apply theoretical knowledge in practical, real-world scenarios.The LeoTronics Robotics team's active participation in these events highlighted the expertise and innovative approaches to AI and robotics. By engaging with other industry leaders and sharing their knowledge and experiences, the team gained valuable insights to further their own work in developing cutting-edge AI and robotics solutions.The events served as a testament to the importance of collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovative thinking in the fast-paced world of AI technology. The LeoTronics team's contributions were particularly noteworthy, reflecting their status as pioneers in the robotics field and their commitment to advancing the practical application of AI technologies.For more information about the LeoTronics Robotics team and their innovative projects, visit .About LeoTronics Robotics:LeoTronics is a leading robotics and artificial intelligence company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art solutions for real-world applications. With a focus on innovation, quality, and performance, LeoTronics aims to revolutionize industries through the power of AI and robotics technology.

