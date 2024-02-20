Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Three-Piece Mold For Constructing A Perfect Snowman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Miroslaw S. of Tonasket, WA is the creator of Toy, a three piece mold designed to create the perfect snowman. The mold consists of a base, a middle section, and a head that can be sequentially filled with snow from the bottom up to create a snowman with ease and convenience. Each mold is comprised of two sections secured together via screws or other fasteners such that the mold can be opened and closed. Each mold also includes a hole in the top to fill the interior volume with snow.Users place the base section on the ground and fill it with snow. Then, the middle section is placed on top of the base and subsequently filled with snow. The third and final piece is placed on the middle section and also filled with snow. Once all three molds are packed, the screws can be undone to remove the mold and reveal the perfect, three-sectioned snowman that can be decorated as desired. The mold creates a better, well packed snowman that has less risk of collapsing or deforming.The market for tools and products designed to create snowmen is vast and dynamic, especially in regions where snowfall is common during the winter season. These molds can enhance the snowman-building experience for children and families, offering a fun and creative way to engage with the winter weather. The design and features of the snowman molds can influence their market appeal. The product's success may depend on factors such as ease of use, safety features, and the overall appeal to kids. Toy offers an easy to use product that perfectly accommodates children and their motor skills to build the perfect snowman.Miroslaw was issued his Design Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Toy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Toy can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

