Russians Trying To Advance In Small Groups In Avdiivka Sector - Tarnavskyi

The enemy is again attempting to attack Ukrainian positions in small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

The commander said that in the Tavria operational area, Russian troops conducted 42 combat engagements and fired 1,040 artillery rounds in the past 24 hours.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors, the Russians resumed the use of poisonous substances as four grenades with a chemical substance were dropped.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold off the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka, where they repelled 21 attacks.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Russian troops tried to go on the offensive in the Staromaiorske area, Tarnavskyi said.

There were no significant changes in the Zaporizhzhia sector, as Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 644 troops and 47 units of weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs, among them 2 tanks, 29 armored fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems, and 8 cars. Some 272 UAVs of different types were neutralized or destroyed.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed two ammunition depots, a fuel depot and another important enemy target, Tarnavskyi added.