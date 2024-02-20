MFA: Ukraine Resisting Russian Aggression For Ten Years, Calls On World To Continue Its Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on partners to continue their resolute support for Ukraine to ensure the country's victory over Russian aggression.

The ministry said this in a statement dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Russian aggression and the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that these days Ukraine remembers the dates of the beginning of the tragic events that not only changed the recent history of our state, but also made an impact on the history of the entire European continent and the world.

"Ukraine will never surrender to the aggressor. Only a complete restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders will ensure peace and stability in Europe and the world. [...] We call on our partners to continue their resolute support of Ukraine in order to ensure Ukraine`s victory over the Russian aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

It added that this, first and foremost, includes an urgent supply of new packages of weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian defenders, decisions on further financing of support programs, setting up of joint defense production, and transfer of the frozen Russian assets.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine understands the need to create a new international security system that would effectively respond to today's threats and challenges.

"We are confident that by joint efforts with our partners we will ensure the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as the only effective roadmap aimed at restoring comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and security for the whole world. [...] We are convinced that by joint efforts we will be able to achieve full restoration of the territorial integrity and peace in Ukraine and in Europe," the ministry said.

On February 20, 2014, Russian troops without insignia carried out a military invasion operation in Crimea to annex the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. The capture of the peninsula became the first part of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. After the occupation of Crimea, Russia started a war in eastern Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

