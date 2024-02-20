Russian Drone Attacks Mobile Medical Center In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked a mobile medical center in the Stanislav community of the Kherson region, using a drone.

That's according to the region's military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army attacked a mobile medical center in the Stanislav community, using a drone. The power generator was damaged and the air conditioner was destroyed. The shelling also caused a fire that was promptly extinguished," the post said.

No civilian casualties were reported.

Earlier reports said that the enemy fired at least 23 shells at the village of Stanislav this morning.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration