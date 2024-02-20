               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Drone Attacks Mobile Medical Center In Kherson Region


2/20/2024 10:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked a mobile medical center in the Stanislav community of the Kherson region, using a drone.

That's according to the region's military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army attacked a mobile medical center in the Stanislav community, using a drone. The power generator was damaged and the air conditioner was destroyed. The shelling also caused a fire that was promptly extinguished," the post said.

No civilian casualties were reported.

Earlier reports said that the enemy fired at least 23 shells at the village of Stanislav this morning.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration

MENAFN20022024000193011044ID1107875315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search