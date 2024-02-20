               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Quashes One Of Functions Of AIF Chair Countrywide


2/20/2024 10:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the charter of the Agrarian Insurance Fund approved by a resolution dated December 11, 2019, Trend reports.

According to information in this connection, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new resolution.

The resolution abolishes the duty of the Chairman of the Board of the Agrarian Insurance Fund to approve the prospectus for the issue of bonds of the Fund.

