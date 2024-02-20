Azerbaijan Quashes One Of Functions Of AIF Chair Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Azerbaijani
Cabinet of Ministers has amended the charter of the Agrarian
Insurance Fund approved by a resolution dated December 11, 2019,
Trend reports.
According to information in this connection, Prime Minister Ali
Asadov signed a new resolution.
The resolution abolishes the duty of the Chairman of the Board
of the Agrarian Insurance Fund to approve the prospectus for the
issue of bonds of the Fund.
