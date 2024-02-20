               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Charles Michel, PM Pashinyan View Armenian-Azerbaijani Normalization Process


2/20/2024 10:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Charles Michel, President of the Council of the European Union, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke over the phone, The EU leader wrote on X, Trend reports.

The sides discussed ties between Armenia and the EU and the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Charles Michel emphasized that the peace agenda in the South Caucasus is high on the EU's agenda.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107875313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search