Charles Michel, PM Pashinyan View Armenian-Azerbaijani Normalization Process

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Charles Michel,
President of the Council of the European Union, and Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke over the phone, The EU leader wrote
on X, Trend reports.
The sides discussed ties between Armenia and the EU and the
normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
Charles Michel emphasized that the peace agenda in the South
Caucasus is high on the EU's agenda.
