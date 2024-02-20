Cong Candidate Puttanna Wins MLC Bypolls In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) In a setback to the BJP-JD-S alliance, Congress candidate Puttanna on Tuesday emerged victorious in the bypolls held for the Legislative Council from the Bengaluru Teachers Constituency.

Puttanna defeated the BJP-JD-S alliance candidate A.P. Ranganath by 1,507 votes.

The counting was held on Tuesday in the premises of the Government Arts' College here and the Election Commission said that out of 19,152 total voters, 16,544 votes were polled.

Puttanna polled 8,260 votes and his rival Ranganath polled 6,753 votes, while 1,239 votes were rejected.

The election was held following the resignation of Puttanna who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Ranganath held that it was his personal defeat and not the defeat of the alliance. "The government has misused the government officers and pressured them. Money has played a role," he claimed.

