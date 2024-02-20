Emulate Ecological Preservation Approach Shown By Arunachal's People: VP Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Feb 20 (IANS) The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday called upon all the citizens to emulate the approach towards ecological preservation shown by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the 38th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar on his maiden visit to the state, Dhankhar said:“Your way of life exemplifies coexistence with nature.”

Terming Arunachal as a“microcosm of Bharat”, Dhankhar praised the scenic beauty of the state, drawing attention to its“pristine landscape, misty mountains and lush green forests”, which have made it a haven for tourists.

He also praised the organic produce of the state for its credibility and authenticity.

Acknowledging the large national and international markets that exist for such produce, Dhankhar said that enabling government schemes would further expand the reach of such resources.

Referring to the eight northeastern states or the 'Ashta Lakshmis' as the“jewels of India”, the Vice-President emphasised that the country's cultural fabric is incomplete without its northeastern region.

Highlighting the“phenomenal and exponential rise” in infrastructure and in road, rail and air connectivity in the region, Dhankhar said these outcomes reflected the“changing face of Bharat” as well as the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Tracing India's journey from being one of the 'Fragile Five' economies to becoming one of the 'Top Five', the Vice-President underlined the rising stature of India among the comity of nations.

Taking note of India's leadership of the G20, Dhankhar said the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering held in Itanagar during India's presidency had showcased the potential of the state to the world.

Commending the Padma awardees from the state in recent years, the Vice-President said that the deserving persons are being recognised for their talent in the present ecosystem, without any patronage or nepotism.

He also urged the youth to embrace their role as foot soldiers on the march towards taking India to the status of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

