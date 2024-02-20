Grubmarket Introduces New Accounting Module With Wholesaleware Winter 2024 Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the leading AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer for the food supply chain industry, today announced the release of the new Accounting Module for WholesaleWare, its cutting-edge and proprietary software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform built for food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers. The new features are part of WholesaleWare's Winter 2024 Product Release and substantially enhance the functionality of the fully-integrated, vertical SaaS platform for players throughout the food supply chain industry.

The Accounting Module is packed with breakthrough features that give businesses greater flexibility, richer reporting functionality, and enhanced audit trails. With WholesaleWare's new Accounting Module, customers have access to a dynamic live general ledger ("GL") that posts transactions instantly, unlike legacy products that may only post at the end of each day. This addresses a core financial need within the food supply chain industry, giving teams clear insight into increasingly complex finances with greater accuracy and speed. In order to help businesses better understand their financial health, WholesaleWare is also introducing comprehensive reporting tools covering essential financial statements such as accounts receivable and accounts payable reports, income statements, and balance sheets, providing instant insights into their GL and enabling proactive decision-making.

Another standout aspect of the Accounting Module is enhanced usability. Users benefit from features like "triple-posting", which allows seamless posting across accounting periods. Additionally, users can now digitally manage check printing, bank reconciliation, and 1099 filing support, all from within the same module.

"WholesaleWare is truly a fully integrated ERP. We have long offered a robust integration with QuickBooks, but with this new update, our customers can now run their full business and operations on a single, comprehensive system. We applied our core design philosophy for WholesaleWare to ensure that our new Accounting Module is a significantly better solution for the fresh food industry, compared to incumbent generic offerings. Our Accounting Module is purposefully designed, featuring a live general ledger that updates with each transaction in real-time, seamless transaction editing, true lot costing, expert inventory valuation, and more. These are just some examples of where we have specialized this module with deep consideration for the food industry's unique needs, and we have wrapped it all in a modern look and feel, based on a state-of-the-art technical infrastructure," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

Beyond the new Accounting Module, WholesaleWare's Winter 2024 Release also includes notable enhancements to advanced features, including loads, work orders, grower accounting and liquidations, allocated charges, the restock page, and inventory count.

With these updates, WholesaleWare reaffirms its position as the most comprehensive, AI-powered SaaS solution for the food supply chain industry.

Access to the Accounting Module is available to both existing and new WholesaleWare customers. For more information or to sign up, please visit #/ .



About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, CA-based GrubMarket is an AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies in the U.S. As a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses AI-powered technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

